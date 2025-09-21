Eric Moody believes Jonathan Taylor could be this year's Saquon Barkley after a strong start to the season for the Colts. (1:05)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running back Jonathan Taylor lined up eight yards deep in the Indianapolis Colts' backfield. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren was lined up as a fullback just ahead of him in an offset I-formation.

Then the ball was snapped and the violence ensued.

Warren exploded through a hole and threw his shoulder into Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton, taking him out of the play. Taylor followed behind him, juking safety Quandre Diggs in the open field, spinning away from safety Amani Hooker and slipping out of the grasp of linebacker Kyzir White.

Some 46 yards later, Taylor was in the end zone doing his trademark celebration, a dance borrowed from rapper Lil Yachty.

The power gap run was a play straight out of the 1980s, the kind of football your dad grew up on.

"That was the old school 'iso' play," coach Shane Steichen said. He called it "old-school, smash-mouth football."

The play was one snapshot from the Colts' 41-20 win on Sunday, but it helps contextualize the performance of one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses in 2025.

Daniel Jones' resurrection is drawing most of the spotlight, but Jonathan Taylor is having another outstanding season so far, leading the NFL in rushing yards. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

The same team that is throwing the ball with elite production and efficiency -- quarterback Daniel Jones leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.3) -- is also the same team for whom Taylor is running wild. He leads the NFL in rushing yards through three games with 338 after a second-straight 100-yard performance.

This is how the Colts have found themselves at 3-0, leading the AFC South while defending division champion Houston (0-3) is still searching for its first win.

The list of offensive superlatives for Indianapolis is staggering. The Colts have scored 103 points through three games, their most since 1967. They've scored on 77% of their offensive possessions this season (20 of 26), the most of any team after three games in 45 years.

But in a stunning development, the Colts punted for the first time this season on their 20th possession. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Colts' lone punt through three games is the fewest since the start of the 1940 season.

"I was kind of pissed about it," Steichen joked.

Many have questioned during the season's first few weeks whether this unexpected offensive eruption from the Colts is real. Opponents are learning it just might be.

"If I was a [defensive] coordinator, I would be kind of pulling my hair out," Taylor said. " 'What are we going to do? We can't really key on one thing. I don't know what to call.'"

Finding answers for defenses is a tough call when the offense hasn't displayed any weaknesses. The Colts have shown themselves to be one of the most versatile offenses in the league so far this season, with Jones throwing early and often in games when teams allow.

But when defenses back off, Taylor has the ability to light them up with his electric big plays. Taylor has runs of 68 and 46 yards in his past two games, showing shades of the relentless force he was in 2021. That was the season Taylor led the NFL in rushing with a franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards.

"When you play a guy like J.T., who's able to hit every gap, any mistake you make he's literally able to take it 70 yards," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "He's one of those backs that, when it's inside the 5 [yard line], he knows it's touchdown time. It's hard to keep him out of there."

Taylor scored three touchdowns on Sunday, his third career game with at least three rushing scores. He finished Sunday with 102 rushing on 17 carries.

But Jones also did what he's been doing in previous weeks, completing 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Remarkably, he still has not thrown an interception and the Colts still have not committed a turnover. Jones' efficiency has been a key, and it's in stark contrast to the way he played last season with the New York Giants.

Jones was 7 for 9 for 130 yards and a touchdown on passes of 10 or more yards down the field on Sunday. This season, he's completed 65% of such attempts for 14.3 yards per attempt. Last season, Jones connected on just 45% of those passes for 8.9 yards per attempt.

"He's been playing at a super high level right now," Steichen said.

The same could be said for the entire offense. Jones, Taylor, the offensive line, the wide receivers -- they're all contributing to this record-setting offense that continues to create problems for opposing coordinators.

"Everyone in every position is going to have their time," Taylor said, "their moment when, 'Hey, I need you guys to come up big.'"

So far, the Colts' offense is meeting that moment in a big way.