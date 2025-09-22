Chargers running back Najee Harris gets carted off of the field after a non-contact injury in the second quarter. (0:18)

INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Coach Jim Harbaugh's teams have always won with dominant and physical rushing offenses. However, through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the Chargers struggled to run the ball, averaging only 85.5 yards per game, which ranked 25th. It was uncharacteristic for a Harbaugh-led team; Los Angeles was winning, but doing so with an aerial attack, far from Harbaugh's style.

But early in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers briefly looked like a Harbaugh team, as running back Najee Harris bulldozed Broncos defenders for tough yards. Harris had been on a snap count for the first two weeks, but the Chargers seemed to unleash him, as he racked up 28 yards on six carries.

But in the second quarter, Harris, attempting to push off on a play-action pass play, collapsed and immediately grabbed toward his left calf. He had to be helped off the field on the shoulders of trainers, unable to put weight on his left foot and then exited on a medical cart.

After the game, Harbaugh said that preliminary tests revealed that Harris has an Achilles injury and that further tests would indicate the severity.

On paper, Harris and first-round rookie Omarion Hampton form one of the NFL's best backfields. Even though they hadn't met expectations through two weeks, it appeared they might have been on the way on Sunday. Nevertheless, Harris' injury might force the Chargers to lean on Hampton in a way they didn't anticipate in 2025.

Hampton acknowledged the increased responsibility if Harris is to miss significant time, saying he's "gotta step up" after the game. Sunday was an indication that he's prepared to do so. He had a career-high 19 carries and finished with 129 total yards and one touchdown.

"I'm not surprised. We knew how special he was as soon as he got here," Harbaugh said. "Running back is an incredibly tough position. The way he's fought and picked up the offense, we're asking a lot of him... especially as a rookie."

Having to potentially play without Harris would not be unfamiliar territory for the Chargers. He sustained an eye injury in a July 4 fireworks mishap and missed all of training camp. Harris began to practice after the preseason ended, and his status was in question until the days leading into L.A.'s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The time without Harris shed light into offensive coordinator Greg Roman's thought process about Hampton's workload. Roman said then that even if Harris didn't play, Hampton would split carries with another back.

"There'll definitely be a rotation no matter what happens," Roman said in August. "Try to keep guys fresh throughout the game. So, I think the day of one, running back, taking every rep, that's kind of gone the way of prehistoric creatures."

But Roman didn't follow that mindset against Denver.

Even with Harris out, Hassan Haskins didn't get a carry in his six snaps. That could change next week. If Harris is out long-term, the Chargers will likely elevate one of their practice squad running backs, Kimani Vidal or Amar Johnson, or sign a free agent.

Roman might prefer one of these backs-splitting carries over Haskins, who is mainly a special teams contributor, as they did in the preseason and training camp. Regardless, just because the Chargers got accustomed to life without Harris this offseason, the drop-off between Harris, a backup, practice squad or free agent is significant.

It has been eight years since the Chargers had a 1,000-yard rusher, when Melvin Gordon III ran for 1,105 yards in 2017. Since then, the Chargers have searched but failed to build an effective rushing offense. Even last season, when Harbaugh and his staff boasted about the running game they would create in L.A., the team finished below the league average in rushing yards per game (110.7).

The Chargers will likely look to Hampton to break the team's streak without a 1,000-yard rusher and have the rushing offense that Harbaugh and Roman envisioned when they took the jobs ahead of last season.

"He's handled it all," Harbaugh said of Hampton. "He's picked it up and taken it on his shoulders. We're really lucky to have him."