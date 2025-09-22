UCF assistant coach Shawn Clark, who was the head coach at Appalachian State for five seasons, died Sunday at 50.

Clark had been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency Sept. 9. UCF coach Scott Frost said last week that Clark was "doing OK, he's in stable condition," and others close to him said he was making progress in his recovery. But he died "unexpectedly" Sunday, UCF announced, with his wife Jonelle at his side.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," Frost said in a statement. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Clark was in his first year with UCF as offensive line coach after going 40-24 at Appalachian State. A former Appalachian State offensive lineman, Clark returned to his alma mater as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2016, before taking over the program following the 2019 season.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of App State alumnus, football All-American and former head coach Shawn Clark. We extend our deepest sympathy to Shawn's family and everyone who knew and loved him," the school said in a statement.

Before returning to Appalachian State, Clark made stops at Kent State, Purdue and Eastern Kentucky.

"We are heartbroken by Shawn's passing," UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "He brought passion, integrity, and a genuine love for people to everything he did."

Clark is survived by Jonelle, a Hall of Fame softball player at Eastern Kentucky, and their two children.