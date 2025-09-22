Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackle Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers that will require surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday.

Jones suffered the injury on the fourth play from scrimmage after a defender dove into his legs. Stefanski said the team would turn in the play to the NFL for review. League rules prohibit defenders from initiating a block below the waist against an offensive player who is outside the tight end box.

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones suffered a knee injury Sunday that will end his season, making this the third straight season that he has sustained a season-ending injury. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

It's the third consecutive year that Jones, a 2023 fourth-round pick, has suffered a season-ending injury. Jones sustained an MCL injury in December 2023 during his rookie year. Last season, he suffered a fracture to his left leg that sidelined him for the final 10 games.

Jones has started 24 games in his career, including the first two games of this season, at left tackle before moving to right tackle in Week 3 for the injured Jack Conklin, who was sidelined for the second straight game because of an elbow injury. Stefanski said Conklin is day-to-day.

KT Leveston filled in for Jones after his injury Sunday, while Cornelius Lucas continued to play left tackle. Stefanski said the team would work through its offensive line options this week.