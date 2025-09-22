Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran safety Darnell Savage, agent Seth Katz told ESPN, providing help for a banged-up secondary.

Commanders starting strong safety Will Harris exited Sunday's 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a leg injury, though how long he'll be sidelined remains uncertain.

Another backup safety and key special teams player, Percy Butler, exited Sunday's game with a hip injury.

Savage was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week -- he had signed a three-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed and worth up to $21.75 million in the 2024 offseason. But the Jaguars have a new coaching staff and front office in 2025, and they decided to make a change.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Savage in the first round of the 2019 draft; Washington defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons was the Packers' secondary coach that season.

Savage played five seasons with the Packers, starting 69 games, before signing with Jacksonville. He started all 13 games he appeared in last season but did not start the first two games this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.