Lingering Bills questions amid historic run on turnover margin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Terrel Bernard has been on top of the ball for two key fourth quarter takeaways three weeks into the Buffalo Bills season. The first was a game-changing fumble recovery against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. The second largely ended the game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night and kept the Bills undefeated to start the season.

"The ball is the most important thing," Bernard said. "And we know it's not going to be perfect. Offenses around the league are good. That's a known fact. But for us, it comes down to taking the ball away, especially in the critical moments of the game. That's something that we preach and something that we believe in and something that we've been pretty good at. And I think that's just the philosophy of who we are."

The team has not lost the turnover margin for 25 straight games, an NFL record.

The ups and downs during the 31-21 win over the Dolphins showcased just how important that number proved to be. The offense had strong moments but also stalled for a couple of drives in the third quarter. The defense couldn't get off the field for much of the game -- allowing Miami to convert 10/15 third downs and score a touchdown on all three red zone trips.

But the turnover margin proves significant. Yes, the defense -- with pressure on the play by rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker -- had a major play in taking the ball away. In ways, the offense not giving the ball away has proved just as important.

"You get what you emphasize most of the time," coach Sean McDermott said. "A wise coach once told me that, 'If you don't emphasize it, don't expect to get it.'... You never take it for granted. [The turnover margin] is one of the more convincing stats that leads to winning football games."

Buffalo is one of three teams to not have a turnover (Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) after finishing last season with the fewest turnovers in the league (eight). On top of that, the Bills have gone eight straight games without committing a turnover, including playoffs, tied with the 2024 Chiefs for the longest streak without committing a turnover since 1933 when stats were fully recorded.

That stems, in large part, from quarterback Josh Allen's continued development. No player had more turnovers from 2018-23 than Allen (102).

"I couldn't be more proud, happy of the way he's really learned the game, and become a really good decision maker," McDermott said. "He understands the game that takes place within the game. And not everybody can get themselves to that level. And I think Josh Allen continues to show why he is who is. In my 25 years or more in this league, very rarely do you get a chance to witness what we in Buffalo have had a chance to witness. And it's pretty special."

The New Orleans Saints are next up on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) with the Bills sitting as early 15.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.

While lots of positives can be taken away from the first three games, the Week 3 performance highlighted issues that the team needs to correct -- specifically on third down. The Dolphins gained 6.8 yards on third down and put together three touchdown drives of nine-plus plays, including a 16-play drive at the end of the second quarter during which the Dolphins converted five third downs.

"It was tough," nickel corner Taron Johnson said about third downs. "Some of them he was getting out. Some of them we weren't plastering well, I mean, we got to be better at the end of the day. But we will, we'll figure it out. I'm just happy we got the dub."

The good news for the Bills' defense is that the execution on first and second downs was strong, forcing 15 third downs and one fourth down. In contrast, the Dolphins averaged just 3.7 yards per play on first and second downs.

"To get 'em into 16 third and fourth downs, that's excellent, but we got to get off the field and our guys know it's not good enough," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. "We knew it the whole game and certainly I'll do everything I can to put 'em in position to do that and do a better job there."

This is also a unit that has reinforcements coming at some point. Both defensive tackle Ed Oliver (left ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) missed the game with injuries, but were not placed on injured reserve, positive signs for their eventual returns.

First-round pick cornerback Maxwell Hairston (right LCL sprain) will be eligible to return to practice after this week. Defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi are both eligible to return to the team facility next week, while they serve out their suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs through Week 6.

The timing of young players playing and others returning and meshing with the defense will be a challenge as the season progresses.

"I have a vision, we have a vision for it," McDermott said. "And again, the vision is, it's exciting, yet at the same time there's going to be growth moments, right, good and bad, where you have to endure it to get yourself where you want to be. I'm excited about that. Development of players, development of getting young players integrated and trying to get our team elevated with their help is exciting. And so, there's a delicate balance to that, though, too, of making sure that they're ready enough to play but not hurt the team to where it would cost, you know, a game, essentially."