Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was removed from the NFL's commissioner exempt list Monday after a grand jury decided not to indict him last week.

A Montgomery County (Texas) grand jury made that decision last Thursday, months after Ward was arrested on suspicion of third-degree felony domestic violence.

The grand jury didn't find probable cause that Ward committed the alleged crimes against the woman involved in the incident.

The NFL said its review of Ward remains ongoing in accordance with the personal conduct policy.

Ward, who is recovering from offseason foot surgery, was placed on the physically unable to perform list by the Texans on Monday. He was on the list during training camp before he was placed on the exempt list on Aug. 26.

He was arrested on June 12 for the alleged family violence in his Magnolia home. The woman alleged on the morning of the arrest that she was "violently assaulted multiple times, both sexually and physically" by Ward in the presence of their three-year-old child. She eventually got away and ran out the house into the street, and then she called the police.

Ward was also arrested on Aug. 7 for violating his previous release conditions, which prohibited drinking alcohol, and he claimed he didn't know. He tested positive for alcohol, and he had to spend the night in jail.

The woman filed a lawsuit against Ward in Harris County (Texas) District Court on Aug. 21, seeking damages of more than $20 million.