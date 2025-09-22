Chargers running back Najee Harris gets carted off of the field after a non-contact injury in the second quarter. (0:18)

Tests on Monday confirmed that Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris collapsed on a play-action play in the second quarter and immediately grabbed his left calf Sunday during his team's win over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers initially said he was questionable to return with an ankle injury before later ruling him out.

Harbaugh said, after the win, that Harris was booked for additional testing to determine the severity of the injury, and added that he spoke with Harris at halftime and encouraged the veteran running back that he would be back on the field and in good shape in no time.

Harris had a team-high 28 yards on six carries before exiting. In his place, first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton had the best game of his career, finishing with 129 yards from scrimmage and his first career touchdown.

The Chargers play the New York Giants in Week 4.