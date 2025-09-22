Hours ahead of their prime-time game in Baltimore on Monday night, the Detroit Lions placed veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport on the injured reserve list with a chest injury.

He will miss at least four games, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't think the injury will be season-ending.

Davenport started both games to begin this season but was injured during the Week 2 win over Chicago. In 2024, he suffered a season-ending torn triceps injury in Week 3 against Arizona, but the Lions decided to run it back with him on a one-year deal to try to upgrade their defense.

Injuries have been a common issue for Davenport since he entered the league as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

In his first five seasons with the Saints, he made just 63 appearances, then in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings, he appeared in just four games because of a right ankle injury before playing just two games with Detroit in 2024.

Through Week 2, the Lions have a league-low 19.2% pass rush win rate. Detroit lacks depth at defensive end without Davenport, but the Lions are counting on Al-Quadin Muhammad to step up alongside Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who has been consistently double-teamed as he tries to find a groove after his season-ending leg injury last year.