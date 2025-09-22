Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't like what he saw on the field Sunday in his team's 13-10 upset loss at the Cleveland Browns, and he didn't like what he heard from his locker room last week.

That's when Rasheed Walker used the "U" word after the Packers started 2-0 with convincing wins over a pair of NFC playoff teams from last season: the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. The Packers left tackle suggested, "I think we can go undefeated, honestly."

Considering one of LaFleur's favorite phrases is to go 1-0 each week, it wasn't a surprise to hear his response Monday.

"I've said it a million times to you guys -- I don't think I've obviously said it enough to our team -- the goal is to go 1-0 every week," LaFleur said Monday. "And it pisses me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game. Things that are way down the road. Like, focus on, keep the focus on the present, on the now, and worry about getting better each and every day."

LaFleur did not mention Walker specifically, and Walker declined to comment after Sunday's loss.

Matt LaFleur said Sunday's loss was a good reminder to his Packers players to "pump the brakes on everything. We're just trying to win one game at a time." AP Photo/David Richard

"I think it's always a good reminder, like, 'Hey guys, pump the brakes on everything. We're just trying to win one game at a time,'" LaFleur said. "And if you're thinking [beyond that] or have your sights set on anything outside of that, I think you're focused on the wrong things. Like, we've got to be focused on trying to get better. Obviously today, the focus is on first of all being honest about the tape and what the tape says, and then learning from that, and then it's moving on."

Perhaps the biggest thing that jumped out on tape was what happened on the 43-yard potential go-ahead field goal that the Browns blocked in the final minute. Several Browns players got significant push on the left side of the protection unit.

"It comes down to just being disciplined and trusting your technique and what you're coached to do on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "Unfortunately, we got lifted, and we played with poor pad level, we didn't take the correct steps and just didn't perform the right technique. So if you don't do that against a really good team that's going to rush hard, you're susceptible to having a catastrophic event occur."

On the injury front, LaFleur said safety Javon Bullard is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game late in the fourth quarter.

Right tackle Zach Tom, who left after one play because of the oblique injury that kept him out the previous week, did not injure himself any worse.

"I would chalk it up to it's hard to simulate what these guys are going to go against in the game," LaFleur said of Tom, who was limited in practice last week. "We did our best in terms of trying to put them through enough and certainly had them going in practice, but still the game's a different speed."