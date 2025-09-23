Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that he's relinquishing his offensive playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, while Nick Holz will continue to be the offensive coordinator and maintain the same duties helping build the game plan.

"They hired me to be the head coach -- and part of that process was being involved in the offense -- but my job is to be the head coach of the football team, and I think that this [change] allows me to do that job a little bit better, pay more attention to some things that might require my attention and be more present.

"We're 0-3. We're trying to get better."

Callahan said he chose Hardegree to call plays over Holz because of his experience as interim OC for nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 after head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders finished with a 5-4 record over that time with then-rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback.

Brian Callahan, who has a 3-17 record as head coach of the Titans and has been outscored 94-51 while going 0-3 this season, has relinquished playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"That was obviously a great experience for me," Hardegree said. "Being able to also take over an offense, work with a rookie quarterback, I'll draw from those experiences."

Hardegree mentioned former Duke coach David Cutcliffe and former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets coach Adam Gase as heavy influences on his playcalling philosophy.

The Titans have been outscored 94-51 this season, with fans booing and chanting "fire Callahan" during Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts. Tennessee is averaging 17 points per game (28th in the NFL) and has only scored three touchdowns in three games. Despite drafting quarterback Cam Ward No.1 overall, the offense is scoring less than last season's 18.3 average per game.

"Protect the ball and score points. That's it," Hardegree said.

Callahan, who has a 3-17 record with the Titans, said he handed off playcalling to be able to better handle his head coaching duties and be more involved in all facets of the operations process. Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said Callahan was in the defense's game plan meeting Tuesday morning.

The move makes sense given Callahan's operational struggles in two of the three games this season. Callahan failed to challenge a catch by Elic Ayomanor that was ruled incomplete against the Denver Broncos in the season opener. The call should have been ruled a catch since Ayomanor's elbow landed in bounds. Callahan said after the game that he didn't challenge the call because he thought Ayomanor needed to have a foot in bounds as well.

Last Sunday's mishap was worse. Callahan's indecisiveness on a fourth down led to a delay of game that pushed kicker Joey Slye's 57-yard field goal attempt to 62 yards. The attempt was tipped and was no good. The Colts kicked a field goal of their own five players later making the game 20-6 at halftime.

Callahan said there is no disruption of how the process worked before. Callahan, Hardegree and Holtz will still be the ones in game plan meetings with Ward, who has lobbied for stability after the Titans have fired a head coach or general manager in three consecutive seasons.

Holz will handle base downs. Senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert will continue to be in charge of putting together the red zone game plan, while Randy Jordan will continue to handle the screen game.

"Our offensive staff and our game planning process and system are going to remain in place," Callahan said. "It's still a collaborative process. It doesn't change that process. It's just the plays are at the end of the day on Sunday, coming out of somebody else's mouth. I'll still be very present in the process."

The Titans have three consecutive away games starting with the Houston Texans this week, followed by West Coast trips to face the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.