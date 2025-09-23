CINCINNATI -- Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Johnson's death was first reported by TMZ. A cause of death and exact date were not disclosed.

In a statement, the Bengals mourned Johnson's death.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals president Mike Brown said. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rudi Johnson.

The Bengals drafted Johnson in the fourth round in 2001 out of Auburn. He played the next seven seasons with Cincinnati, where he finished his tenure as one of the most productive running backs in franchise history.

He started in 59 of his 81 appearances with the Bengals. He finished his time in Cincinnati with 5,742 career rushing yards, the fourth-highest total in franchise history. Johnson also scored 48 rushing touchdowns, good for third on the team's all-time list.

For three straight years, Johnson had exactly 12 touchdowns on the ground. His most notable season was in 2004, when he rushed for 1,454 yards and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Cincinnati released him in 2008. Johnson played one more season with the Detroit Lions, where he rushed for 237 yards in 14 games.

Before entering the league, Johnson had a prolific college career. In 2000, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in his only season at Auburn, where he carried the ball 324 times that season for 1,567 yards, the fourth-best mark for a single season in school history. He also had 9 catches for 70 yards and scored a total of 13 touchdowns.

Auburn called Johnson "one of the best to ever wear the orange and blue" in a statement on X.

Auburn called Johnson "one of the best to ever wear the orange and blue" in a statement on X.

Before his stay at Auburn, Johnson spent two seasons at Butler Community College in Kansas, where he led the top junior college to back-to-back national championships.

In 2016, Johnson was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association's Football Hall of Fame.