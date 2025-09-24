Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brian Callahan said the Tennessee Titans' trade of Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was not the start of a fire sale, insisting that the surprising early-season deal was a "one-off situation."

The trade of Brownlee and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the New York Jets on Tuesday for a 2026 sixth-rounder could deliver a variety of messages for the Titans. Brownlee is a second-year player who has started 17 games after being selected in the fifth round last year.

Teams usually want to keep young talent that doesn't come with an expensive salary, so the Brownlee trade could easily be interpreted as a sign that the Titans (0-3) are looking to offload players amid their disappointing start.

But Callahan said he doesn't see that being the case when he spoke about the trade Wednesday.

"I don't think so," the Titans coach said. "That was a one-off situation unique to what it was.

"There's front offices around the league from now until the deadline that call everybody in football, and they are all looking for different things. So I can't say whether or not there'll be something more or nothing more. It's hard for me to make any predictions about that or stake any statements about it."

Entering this season, Brownlee was considered one of the cornerstones on which Dennard Wilson's defense would be built. The Titans, under the new regime, have adopted a motto to "Draft, Develop, Retain" talent, and this trade doesn't vibe with that.

Callahan said the trade has both short and long-term gains. Callahan said he preferred to "keep those things in house" but added the trade wasn't about Brownlee in particular. Instead, Callahan praised young players like Darrel Baker Jr., Jayln Armour-Davis, and 2025 sixth-round pick Marcus Harris.

"The important part is we do have some players there that we feel good about that are starting to play good football for us and getting ingrained in the systems and starting to have a little bit more action," Callahan said.

Brownlee suffered an ankle injury during last Thursday's practice that caused him to be ruled out for last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was spotted entering Nissan Stadium in a walking boot on Sunday. Armour-Davis started in Brownlee's place before giving way to Baker.

Callahan wouldn't say who would start at cornerback opposite L'Jarius Sneed on Sunday when the Titans face the Houston Texans.