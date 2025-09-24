Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As has been the case so often this season, the San Francisco 49ers had a surprise addition to their injury report Wednesday: This time it was wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Before the Niners practiced in the afternoon, coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall would not participate in the session because of a knee injury. A few minutes later in the locker room, Pearsall, wearing a sleeve on his left leg, told ESPN that he's "feeling good" and that the injury is not a big concern as the 3-0 Niners prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on Sunday.

"I just have a little bit of knee soreness," Pearsall said. "But it's nothing that I'm actually worried about at all. Just more of a little precaution."

Pearsall has been a revelation for the 49ers' offense in the midst of an avalanche of injuries. Through three weeks, he ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards per game (93.7), fourth in yards per reception (17.6), first in yards per target (12.2) and tied for third in first-down receptions (14).

That production has come on an offense that has been without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receivers Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) for all or part of the first three games. Pearsall said Wednesday that he expects to practice at some point this week.

"That's my plan, my goal," Pearsall said. "If I had to go today, I would. If there was a game today, then I'd play."

While that still remains to be seen, it's promising news for the Niners, who are dealing with injury issues elsewhere on the roster, particularly on offense. Shanahan said quarterbacks Purdy and Mac Jones (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday and practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez could get some snaps with the first-team offense.

"Brock will still get some, Mac will still get some, but they won't get the full amount," Shanahan said. "So, [Adrian] will get a little more."

Shanahan said neither Purdy nor Jones is ahead of the other one in terms of health at this point in the week. Purdy has missed the past two games because of an injury similar to turf toe. Jones aggravated a knee sprain he suffered in the preseason in last week's win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy returned to practice on a limited basis last week but was ruled out Sunday morning after initially being listed as questionable. The Niners have been eyeing this week for Purdy's potential return with a short week next week before they play the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's better today than he was on Sunday," Shanahan said. "Hopefully, that'll keep continuing."

Elsewhere on the injury report, receivers Jennings and Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive end Nick Bosa (knee), defensive tackle CJ West (thumb), defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), offensive tackle Trent Williams (rest day) and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest day) are not practicing.

Bosa is out for the year with a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to go on injured reserve this week. That move could happen as soon as Thursday to make room for wideout Demarcus Robinson, who is returning from a suspension this week and is expected to provide a boost to the ailing offense.

"Love getting D-Rob back, he was great for us this summer," Shanahan said. "He's been around the building last couple of weeks, so it's been good to have him been here and excited to see him out at practice today. I know he's been working while on his own while he's been away, and excited to get him back involved."

Jennings, meanwhile, is still working his way back from the ankle and shoulder injuries that kept him out against Arizona. Shanahan said that the hope is that Jennings will be able to return this week, but the coach noted that the receiver will be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

In addition to Purdy and Jones, cornerback Renardo Green (neck), guard Connor Colby (groin) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (illness) are expected to be limited in practice Wednesday.

With Bosa out for the season, the 49ers promoted defensive end Robert Beal Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. The Niners already had an open roster spot after placing offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.