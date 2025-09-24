Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs, with coach John Harbaugh acknowledging he's worried about the Pro Bowler's neck injury.

"I would say I am concerned about it," Harbaugh said Wednesday when asked if he's worried that Madubuike's injury could be long-term.

He then added: "But I'm not really in a position to comment on it right now. I haven't been given the OK to comment on it at this point."

It has been a huge loss for a struggling Ravens defense that ranks last in the NFL for the first time since Week 16 of 2021. The 27-year-old Madubuike, the Ravens' best defensive lineman who has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, has 21.5 sacks since the start of the 2023 season -- the most by any defensive tackle in the league.

Without Madubuike, the Ravens allowed 207 yards rushing between the tackles -- the most they've allowed in a game since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2006 -- in Monday's 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Baltimore also didn't record a sack in a game for the first time in four years.

The Ravens are trying to avoid their first 1-3 start in 10 years.

Madubuike developed symptoms after Baltimore's Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and underwent further testing. The Ravens are unsure when the injury occurred in that game and have no timetable on his return.

"So, he's not going to play this week, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "And we're going to have to see going forward when they know what they need to know."

Madubuike is in the second year of a four-year, $98 million contract that includes $75.5 million guaranteed.

"Obviously, he's a guy that we need and is dominant," outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "I feel bad, but it's the next man up mentality. We'd be doing him a disservice if we were out here not playing hard."

Oweh said he spoke to Madubuike a few days ago.

"I was just trying to get in his head to see how he feels," Oweh said. "He feels good. He's just trying to get back on the field."

Madubuike isn't the only Ravens defensive lineman dealing with an injury. Starting nose tackle Travis Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle), who filled in for Madubuike, both did not practice Wednesday.

"I have a good feeling about those guys," Harbaugh said. "But we will have to wait and see."