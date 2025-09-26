Dan Orlovsky joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he thinks the Falcons' roster is "really good" and they'll be a team to look out for this season. (1:16)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Ray-Ray McCloud III stepped in front of the media Wednesday and didn't mince any words.

The veteran wide receiver was feeling every bit of the last few days with the Atlanta Falcons -- from the team's embarrassing 30-0 loss to the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers to the organization firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, a father figure to McCloud.

"When you lose 30 to zero, your mindset better switch," McCloud said. "It's the NFL. Everybody's job is on the line. And so, we know that. Urgency better kick in or none of us are gonna be here."

McCloud was in the middle of one of the more mortifying plays in a game that featured the Panthers' widest margin of victory in a decade. McCloud was back on punt-return duty. He caught the ball and was then essentially tackled, accidentally, by teammate Billy Bowman Jr., who tripped into McCloud while trying to maintain coverage on the kick.

"It was just kind of a comedy of errors," offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said of the loss. "Obviously, an incredibly humbling day out there. I don't think any of us have ever really been a part of something like that."

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has taken accountability in Atlanta's shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, the Falcons need to avoid "something like that" happening again Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will definitely be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and it's possible former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota could get the start if Jayden Daniels doesn't return in time.

None of that matters, though, unless the Falcons take care of things on their side of the street.

Changes have already been made. Hilliard was fired Monday, a decision head coach Raheem Morris said was based on "performance," though he didn't go into much more detail. Passing game coordinator TJ Yates will now assume those duties.

"It reminds me that this league has no loyalty," McCloud said. "It's football. I mean, this is a day-to-day job, so you've got to come and pay your dues every day. Not saying [Hilliard] wasn't, because he was the best coach I've ever had."

Robinson will also move down from the coaching box to the sidelines in an effort to gain better communication with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was a major issue against the Panthers. Penix's headset was going in and out during the first half, which led to the play calls seeming to be getting in too late to allow Penix to make proper reads. He looked incredibly frustrated and put forth the worst performance of his young career. Penix threw two interceptions, including a pick-six that broke the game open.

It didn't help that there were special teams breakdowns, and new kicker Parker Romo missed two field goals. But the biggest issue was with the Falcons offense, which didn't even get into the red zone against the Panthers.

Robinson said he assumed all accountability and responsibility for the lopsided loss. Penix said he took the blame on himself, that the loss was due to an issue with execution. Penix has thrown for just one touchdown this season, on the first series of Week 1 on a swing pass to running back Bijan Robinson, who took it 50 yards for a score.

"I've just got to hit [the open receivers]," Penix said. "I've gotta see them and hit them. That's it."

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who lost his job to Penix last season, came in during the fourth quarter of the blowout. Morris said there's no quarterback competition and Penix is the team's QB "until I let you guys know otherwise." Morris said the team maintains a lot of confidence in Penix, and Penix also has a ton of it in himself.

"We drafted this young man for a reason: for his ability, mental toughness, his physical toughness and his ability to play the quarterback position," Morris said. "So, I can't wait to watch him go do it."

Zac Robinson said that "those games happen" in reference to the disastrous loss. The Falcons are banking this week that it was just one of those days where nothing went right, and they'll return to form at home this weekend against the Commanders.

Atlanta looked good in a 22-6 win against the Minnesota Vikings on the road in prime time in Week 2. The defense has remained solid, even in the Panthers loss. But the Falcons were supposed to have a high-powered offense this season, with Penix, Robinson and wide receiver Drake London leading the way. Bijan has done his part, but the passing game has yet to click.

"The don't-blink mentality," McCloud said of the team's mindset. "Even not just for us, for everybody -- fans, the coaches. ... Just keep grinding, keep grinding, keep [building] brick by brick and then go look up and we're going to be OK. This is what we know it's supposed to be."