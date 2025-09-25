In Week 4, the tunnel turned into a style corridor in the hours before the first snap.
From seasoned veterans to rookies, the looks varied widely -- crisp monochrome suits, vintage-leaning pieces and mixed textures. Watches, chains and subtle nods to team hues tied it all together.
Some opted for relaxed essentials, others leaned toward athleisure and a handful delivered fashion-forward statements that drew cameras before warmups.
Here are the most stylish arrivals from Week 4.
"TNF" = Thursday night fashion
The Arizona Cardinals' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Seattle Seahawks marks long snapper Aaron Brewer's 200th NFL game -- and players commemorated the milestone with matching T-shirts.
congrats to our favorite long snapper, Aaron Brewer on his 200th NFL game! pic.twitter.com/aBKcIlNCRX— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2025
prime outfit choices pic.twitter.com/Q9hbswj85v— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2025
K1 and his bodyguard 😂 pic.twitter.com/SEaZCnaCjZ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2025
Rodeo ready.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2025
TNF fits go hard.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2025
