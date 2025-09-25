        <
          NFL Week 4: Best team arrivals -- from Cardinals' matching tees to Seahawks' standout looks

          The Cardinals' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Seahawks marks long snapper Aaron Brewer's 200th NFL game -- and players commemorated the milestone with matching T-shirts. @AZCardinals/X
          • ESPN staffSep 25, 2025, 10:37 PM

          In Week 4, the tunnel turned into a style corridor in the hours before the first snap.

          From seasoned veterans to rookies, the looks varied widely -- crisp monochrome suits, vintage-leaning pieces and mixed textures. Watches, chains and subtle nods to team hues tied it all together.

          Some opted for relaxed essentials, others leaned toward athleisure and a handful delivered fashion-forward statements that drew cameras before warmups.

          Here are the most stylish arrivals from Week 4.

          "TNF" = Thursday night fashion

