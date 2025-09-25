Open Extended Reactions

In Week 4, the tunnel turned into a style corridor in the hours before the first snap.

From seasoned veterans to rookies, the looks varied widely -- crisp monochrome suits, vintage-leaning pieces and mixed textures. Watches, chains and subtle nods to team hues tied it all together.

Some opted for relaxed essentials, others leaned toward athleisure and a handful delivered fashion-forward statements that drew cameras before warmups.

Here are the most stylish arrivals from Week 4.

"TNF" = Thursday night fashion

The Arizona Cardinals' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Seattle Seahawks marks long snapper Aaron Brewer's 200th NFL game -- and players commemorated the milestone with matching T-shirts.

congrats to our favorite long snapper, Aaron Brewer on his 200th NFL game! pic.twitter.com/aBKcIlNCRX — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2025

prime outfit choices pic.twitter.com/Q9hbswj85v — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2025