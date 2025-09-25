Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Aaron Glenn was known for his electric speed when he was drafted by the New York Jets in 1994 -- 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Now, he's 53 years old with gray hair, but Glenn still has plenty of giddy up. And some dance moves, too.

The Jets' first-year coach went viral Sunday for his reaction to a stunning touchdown by Will McDonald IV, who blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Jets ahead in an eventual 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Glenn was so excited that he sprinted down the sideline, maybe 40 yards, before breaking into a celebration -- an arm-raising, shoulder-shimmying strut. NFL head coaches rarely show that kind of emotion on the sideline.

just gonna leave this here #ForTheCelly pic.twitter.com/3i2LNQUrWy — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 21, 2025

Glenn's celebration hit another level when ESPN's Jenna Laine made edits using tracks from artists ranging from Earth, Wind and Fire to SWV as the background music. The version set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" drew 2.6 million views -- and counting. Coincidentally, the song opens with "Do you remember the 21st night of September?" and the game was played Sept. 21.

So...Aaron Glenn's sideline celebration is 🔥🔥🔥 with Earth, Wind & Fire attached to it. pic.twitter.com/KRAwV843LI — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 22, 2025

Glenn said he was alerted by his wife and kids that he had become a social media sensation.

"Here's what I do know: That's why I'm going to always be me," Glenn said Thursday. "And, listen, these guys need someone that's going to show that they believe in them and that's going to show they're proud of them when they make plays.

"I'll tell you what, if I probably didn't do that, my wife and kids would have said, 'What's happening? What's going on with you?' I'm never going to be fake. I'm going to always be me.

"Some people like it, some people don't. It doesn't matter. But I'm glad that people can see me, my authentic self, no matter what. And I don't [know] what it means when some people say, 'Well, is a head coach supposed to act like that.' How is a head coach supposed to act? I don't know, but it was good. It was good."

Glenn was so fired up because the Jets, trailing by 17 points at the start of the fourth quarter, had rallied to take a 27-26 lead on the McDonald touchdown with 1:49 left in the game. The Jets (0-3) were so close to their first win, but the Bucs kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

"I thought it was kind of cool. I might make it my next sack dance, but I haven't told him yet," McDonald told ESPN, referring to Glenn's celebration. "I thought it was funny. ... Coach is still young. Don't let Coach fool you. He might come out of retirement."

Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor said Glenn's passion "fired us up."

"It definitely shows the type of coach he is, bringing energy every single day. We love it. We love it as players."