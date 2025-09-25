Marcus Spears joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa's early interceptions, saying the quarterback has the talent to turn things around for the Dolphins. (1:34)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- As Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put it Thursday, talking about playing quarterback is a lot easier than actually playing the position.

When asked about whether he's being criticized more for his contract than his play, Tagovailoa suggested his job is more difficult than pundits make it seem.

Tagovailoa was specifically asked about Cam Newton's comments on ESPN's "First Take" last week, following the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which the former NFL MVP criticized Tagovailoa's performance considering the four-year, $212.1 million extension Tagovailoa signed last summer.

"Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels," Newton said. "Am I pocket watching? No, I'm putting things into perspective here. ... In this case, it should be more money, more expectations. When I see Tua Tagovailoa over this year, alone, I've heard him more than I ever had. That's not to say you can't talk. I like quiet Tua. Alabama Tua. Chip on your shoulder Tua. Not 'Is somebody going to come in and watch film.'

"What you're being paid, what you're asked to do, what you have the capability of -- from one quarterback to the another, I look at the situation like come on, dawg. Especially when you've got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had."

Tagovailoa admitted he hasn't played "anywhere near" the standard he's capable of, but dismissed Newton's comments in response to football pundits as a whole.

"Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback," Tagovailoa said. "Cam is doing his thing for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them.

"I think it's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback."

Tagovailoa's five touchdown passes are tied for seventh most in the NFL through three games, but his four interceptions are tied for second most.

He also ranks 29th in quarterback rating with a 35.8, and his 6.4 air yards per attempt ranks 25th. He has turned the ball over in all three of Miami's games this season as the team started 0-3 for the first time since 2019.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa can always improve but praised his quarterback's mentality during the team's losing streak.

"The game of a franchise quarterback is never just still ... there's opportunities that he needs to take advantage of," McDaniel said. "There's also a ton of opportunities to turn the ball over that he hasn't taken. He's really answered the bell for 99% of the time. ... It's not an easy task to be in his shoes, but I'm very happy with where his mind is at and where his focus is at because if he was a weaker-minded individual, it's tough for any quarterback during any losing streak or any whatever.

"He's focused on being 1-0 against the New York Jets and that's why I know he's capable and I'm excited to see his next opportunity that we work on all week because of just that, of being focused on the right things."

Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, in what remains the only season he did not miss a game. He missed a career-high six games because of various injuries in 2024 and insists that "getting down" and protecting himself is a priority in 2025.