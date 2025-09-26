Stephen A. Smith reacts to reports of Shedeur Sanders not wanting to go to the Ravens to be a backup for Lamar Jackson. (2:01)

BEREA, Ohio -- Days before the Browns' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams in late August, Shedeur Sanders lined up for a rare practice rep against Cleveland's first-team defense.

With star pass rusher Myles Garrett in his peripheral vision, the rookie quarterback went to work against the starting defense with a group of third-string roster hopefuls.

In the coming days, Sanders' spot on the Browns' 53-man roster was officially secured. He was one of three quarterbacks -- along with Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel -- to stick with the team. Those August practice reps in the lead-up to the final preseason game, though, were a glimpse of his immediate NFL future. Since then, Sanders has been running the scout team as the No. 3 QB and continuing to learn as he waits for his opportunity -- one his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has predicted will arrive this season.

A month into his rookie season, and amid discourse around his decision not to go to Baltimore and back up Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders recently told ESPN he was "thankful" for his situation in Cleveland.

"It's fun going out there and competing every day," Sanders told ESPN in an interview last week. "I'm thankful for my situation. I'm thankful I'm able to see ball in a different light and to be able to get a different perspective than I have and I'm able to grow mentally, physically, emotionally, everything, to become my best self.

"So that's [what] I'm so excited about, is that whenever I'm able to showcase it, you know what, even if it's this year or not this year, I know at the end of the day I'm getting closer to where I want to be."

Sanders has had an unexpected start to his NFL career -- from assumed first-round pick to Day 3 selection to learning as the scout team No. 3 QB -- but it's one he says he believes has him more prepared for his moment, whenever it might arise.

AFTER A STANDOUT college career at FCS program Jackson State and Colorado, playing for his father at both stops, Sanders was ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s top-rated quarterback prospect before falling to Day 3. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that the Ravens had intended to draft Sanders with the No. 141 pick. Sanders, though, let it be known he didn't want to back up the 28-year-old Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player award winner who was not going to be losing his job as Baltimore's starting quarterback in the near future.

The Ravens bypassed selecting the Colorado QB, and the Browns, with an opening at the position, traded up to No. 144 to draft Sanders. He was the second quarterback Cleveland took in April's draft, following Gabriel, who was picked No. 94 in the third round.

While Shedeur recently sidestepped a question on the validity of the report, Deion confirmed it during an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast released Monday.

Shedeur Sanders is third on Cleveland's depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Jason Miller/Getty Images

"I played for Baltimore, so me and [former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome] are cool," Deion said. "We understood that whole conversation, and he wanted to talk to Shedeur as well as he wanted to talk to me. And I put Shedeur on the phone, and I don't want to say how it went, but how in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking, 'Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?'

"I've never sat on the bench and said, 'Well, I learned a lot today.'"

The Browns held a quarterback competition during training camp, but Sanders didn't receive any starting reps like Flacco, Gabriel or Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of roster cutdown day on Aug. 25.

Before Flacco was named the starter, Sanders took advantage of an opportunity to start the Browns' preseason opener. He threw for two touchdowns in a win against the Carolina Panthers but struggled in the preseason finale against the Rams and was sacked five times.

As Flacco was named the starter ahead of the preseason finale, Sanders embraced his immediate future: learning from the sideline and putting his focus on scout team QB reps.

SANDERS, LIKE ALL the quarterbacks, is studying the weekly game plan on the off chance he has to play. During the Browns' roughly 15-minute practice period that is open to reporters, Sanders goes through individual drills with his teammates.

The offensive skill positions then break into two groups: at one end of the field, Flacco and Gabriel throw to starters and other pass catchers expected to be active on game day while offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave oversee the operation. On the other end, Sanders and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe mirror the drills, throwing passes to practice squad players as passing game coordinator Nick Charlton and assistant wide receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown give instructions.

Once the viewing period ends and the reporters leave, Sanders splits time with the scout team offense alongside Gabriel and Zappe as game prep begins. The scout team is primarily made up of practice squad players and members of the active roster who will be inactive on game day. Sanders also often stays after practice to get reps on plays that are geared to Flacco's and Gabriel's game prep.

The ultimate goal of the scout team is to get the starters prepared for the opponent, but there's also real competition. "Sometimes you get them and then sometimes they get you," Zappe said.

Sanders says the concepts are key during the scout team reps.

"Anytime you're throwing the ball, there's only so many ways you can get to different spots," he said. "I just enjoy it and like I say, that's my game day. It's my game day. Being able to go out there and go against the ones because I'm not out there to be mid. I'm out there giving a real look. They have the luxury of having an NFL QB in practice every day and great receivers and honestly, the whole practice squad, scout team, could possibly be starters somewhere. So, definitely thankful, for real."

Official game days for Sanders are spent in uniform as the team's inactive (but emergency) third QB and listening to the playcalls through an earpiece. The offensive staff's attention is devoted to Flacco and the overall operation: coach Kevin Stefanski relays playcalls, Rees oversees from the coaches booth and Musgrave debriefs with Flacco on the sideline in between each possession.

Sanders often paces along the sideline and watches the game, conversing with teammates. He told ESPN that at times, he'll talk about the game and situations with Deshaun Watson, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs an Achilles injury.

Being a backup is a change for Sanders and Gabriel, as both had lengthy college careers as starters but are now attempting to learn with limited practice reps during the week. During the local broadcast of the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams, general manager Andrew Berry likened Sanders' transition to the pros to someone who is "fluent in English and now you have to learn Mandarin."

"Being in this offense from when I first got here to now, I'm 10 times more comfortable in this space," Sanders said. "So it almost guarantees a certain level of success whenever you get out there and have your opportunity."

Rookie Shedeur Sanders, left, will often talk with veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson during games, like this one when the Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

DESPITE HIS FATHER predicting Shedeur would start at some point this season, there's a long runway to arrive at that reality.

The Browns (1-2) and their offense have struggled with Flacco under center, but Stefanski has remained committed to the 40-year-old veteran despite repeated questions about a change. Stefanski said "that's not really my focus" when asked about giving Gabriel more opportunities after a blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the status of Watson, who has posted workout videos on his social media of increasing activity on his surgically repaired Achilles, remains unclear.

"I don't really compare anybody's story to mine, and to me, I know being a believer in God, I'm going to have an opportunity," Sanders said.

"... Everything that's happening is intentional and you don't really get fazed by anything. Of course I want to start, but my reality is I'm not going to start and that's fine because I'm able to live those reps through Joe. I'm able to live those reps through talking to Deshaun, through Dillon, through everybody that's in the room. So I feel like I'm happy that I'm able to see different perspectives."