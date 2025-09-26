Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had five days to mull a response to Baker Mayfield's postgame jab, and his reply didn't disappoint.

Mayfield called out Wilks last Sunday, saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets was personal for him because "their D-coordinator was the one that cut me in Carolina."

Asked Friday about the comment, Wilks started off with praise, saying he has "a lot of respect for Baker. [He's a] tremendous football player, and he's doing a hell of a job with those guys down there. So nothing really to say beyond that."

Oh, but he did.

"I don't know how long you've been doing this," Wilks said to a reporter, "but I'm sure you're quite educated on it. I don't really think an interim coach has that much authority over personnel. If that's the case, I would've never gotten rid of our best player. Christian McCaffrey."

Wilks was, in fact, the Panthers' interim coach on Dec. 5, 2022, when Mayfield was released. Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired after five games that season. Wilks was 10 days into his interim post when the team traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

Explaining the Mayfield decision at the time, Wilks told reporters, "This is a tough business. Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''

Wilks went on to say it was a mutual agreement between the two sides and that Mayfield had asked for his release after learning he wouldn't be the starter or backup moving forward. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, went 1-4 as the Panthers' starter.

Mayfield exacted some revenge on Sunday, marching the Bucs (3-0) on a seven-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes to set up Chase McLaughlin's game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was the Jets' second loss on a field goal in the final two minutes.

"We've got to find a way to finish," said Wilks, adding, "That starts with me, really putting the guys in position to be successful."

The Jets (0-3) face the Miami Dolphins (0-3) on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.