ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will continue to be without two starters on defense as both defensive tackle Ed Oliver (left ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) were ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints by coach Sean McDermott.

Right tackle Spencer Brown (calf) and defensive end AJ Epenesa (pectoral) will be questionable vs. the Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Oliver, Milano and Brown did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but Brown is set to be limited in Friday's practice, per McDermott. Epenesa has been a limited participant throughout the week.

Oliver will miss a third straight game after he was stepped on during practice ahead of Week 2. Milano will miss his second after suffering the injury in the first half of the Bills' Week 3 win vs. the New York Jets.

Backup linebacker Dorian Williams is set to start in Milano's place, while rookie Deone Walker has started for Oliver. Backup offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark is expected to get the start if Brown cannot go.

The Bills go into the game against the Saints as 15.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET, the largest spread of the season and the first time since 2021 that there has been a 14-point favorite in the first four weeks of the season. Buffalo has won 13 straight home games in the regular season, the second-longest home win streak in team history.