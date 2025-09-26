Open Extended Reactions

DUBLIN -- Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers touched down in Ireland a little after 8 a.m. local time Friday, but if the quarterback had his way, they would have arrived to the island much earlier ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.

"It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday, Tuesday is the day off," Rodgers said during a pre-practice news conference Friday. "Good to get out, see some things. It's a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures."

NFL teams are responsible for determining their travel schedules, league sources told ESPN, but Steelers owner Art Rooney II said they "worked with the league in a joint discussion."

Rooney added that the team made a "football decision" in determining the schedule.

"I would've liked to have the guys over here for a few more days too," Rooney said. "But we're in the middle of the season, so we had to do what's best for the football side of things."

The Steelers practiced in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday before taking off for Dublin on Thursday evening ahead of the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland. The team is staying about an hour outside Dublin's city center in a self-contained hotel that has practice fields on the grounds. Rooney said the team will have a few hours of free time to explore the area and go into Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

"I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I've always wanted to get over here," Rodgers said. "... I'm a historian, so I know, kind of, the history, geopolitically, in the area. I'm a huge fan of Guinness. I don't really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness. That's not a bulls--- line that I'm telling you guys. It's the truth. I've heard it tastes different off the tap on Ireland and the States. I've been in Northern [Ireland], and it was great, but I'm excited about seeing what it tastes like here."