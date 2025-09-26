Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighs in on facing former teammate Miach Parsons this weekend. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- About six minutes into Brian Schottenheimer's Friday news conference, there was a knock on the door. It was Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Roger Staubach.

"Oh, my goodness gracious," Schottenheimer said after seeing Staubach and then shaking his hand. "I will stop what I'm doing for this."

Staubach called Schottenheimer his favorite coach and said, "I thought maybe you could use me, but maybe not ... I can still throw."

Replied Schottenheimer, "Hey, you always could. I never worry about your legs [either], right?"

Staubach, 83, won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the 1970s. He earned the nickname Captain Comeback, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

"I'm pulling for you," Staubach said, adding, "I still love the Cowboys ... It's amazing how when I sit down and start watching the game, I feel like I'm out there."

A Hall of Fame visitor at the Brian Schottenheimer press conference. Roger Staubach told the coach, "I'm pulling for you." Schottenheimer said he's fired up even more for practice pic.twitter.com/qBFYYxmRA0 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 26, 2025

Staubach had some advice.

"Right now, we're OK," he said, "but we're going to get better."

"No doubt. That's the plan," Schottenheimer replied.

Schottenheimer was named head coach on Jan. 24. This was his first interaction with Staubach.

"That's why I'm trying not to show all my emotions," Schottenheimer said. "You're going to see me skipping down the hall. I might even call the guys up and be like, 'Hey, guess who I just hung out with? He came to see me?' No, like I said, I'm a football junkie, and [he's] one of the best all time, man."