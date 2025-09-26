Dan Orlovsky joins "Get Up" to explain why the injury-riddled Cowboys have no chance against the Packers in Week 4. (2:00)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers' banged-up offensive line could be without a pair of starters plus another would-be fill in starter for Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and his likely replacement, rookie Anthony Belton. The Packers also could be without starting left guard Aaron Banks, who did not practice all week after he dropped out at halftime of last Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers have already played four different players at right tackle this season: Tom, Belton, Jordan Morgan and Darian Kinnard.

Tom originally suffered his injury in the season opener, missed Week 2 and while he returned against the Browns, he dropped out after only one snap.

Morgan replaced Tom against the Browns but if Banks doesn't play, then Morgan likely will start at left guard. That leaves Kinnard, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 25.

"I think he's done a nice job," LaFleur said of Kinnard on Friday. "I think he gets better every day. He gets more comfortable with what we're asking him to do. Even in the limited snaps he's played for us, I think he's done all right."

The only other player with an injury designation for the Packers was safety Javon Bullard, who was listed as questionable. He was still in the concussion protocol but progressed by practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

Micah Parsons, who is making his return to Dallas to play against his former team, was not on the injury report for the second straight week. He had been on the report for the first two weeks because of a back injury.