Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will welcome quarterback Brock Purdy back to the starting lineup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Purdy, who has missed the past two games because of a toe injury, participated in practice all three days this week and does not have an injury designation going into Sunday, clearing the path for him to step back into his starting role against the Jaguars.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday afternoon that Purdy will start.

"He looked good," Shanahan said. "He got to do a lot more than last week and each day he got a lot better."

For most of the week, all signs pointed toward Purdy being able to play against the Jaguars. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to a full participant on Friday. Before the Week 3 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy was limited in practice but not really doing much during those sessions.

When Purdy spoke to the media before that game, he was cautious and made it clear that he would be more of a game-time decision. But Purdy struck a decidedly different tone Thursday, expressing that his toe had made notable progress from last week and that he was doing more in practice than he had last week.

"I really like where I'm at with the progress with it healing up and feeling better and dropping back, throwing," Purdy said. "It's no secret like it's been two-and-a-half weeks or so. And just overall, my toe is healed up. It's gotten better."

Though the Niners considered making Purdy available as a backup last week, they ultimately decided against it in part out of fear that he could make the injury worse if he played on it before he was fully healthy.

After the Niners saw Purdy come close to being available but then sitting that game out, they believed he was on the right track to return.

"The fact that we even considered him to be an emergency guy last week, just talking to him Monday and Tuesday, he wasn't full on Wednesday or Thursday but you could tell he was going that direction," Shanahan said. "As long as he woke up today feeling good, we kind of expected it."

Purdy's return to the starting lineup comes at a good time given that Mac Jones, who replaced Purdy and led the 49ers to victories the past two games, is dealing with a left knee injury. Against Arizona, Jones aggravated the knee sprain he suffered in the preseason.

And though Jones was able to play through that injury to finish the game against the Cardinals, he, too, has been limited in practice this week. Jones is officially listed as questionable against Jacksonville, the team he left to sign with the 49ers as a free agent in March.

For his part, Jones said his expectation is that he will be available to handle whatever role the Niners need of him against the Jaguars.

"I feel good," Jones said. "Just like any other week, you're going through the week, getting ready for the game plans as a backup or a starter. So, I feel comfortable doing both. I'll be ready to play."

Elsewhere on the injury report, wide receiver Jauan Jennings' status is up in the air again this week. Jennings did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was limited Friday because of ankle and shoulder injuries. He's listed as questionable.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck), guard Connor Colby (groin) and receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) are also questionable. Green was limited Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate Friday, and Pearsall did not practice Wednesday but was limited the past two days. Pearsall told ESPN on Wednesday that he expects to play against the Jaguars and was just dealing with knee soreness.

Defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) and rookie wideout Jordan Watkins (calf) have been ruled out.