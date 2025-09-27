Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals will be without a notable offensive player on Monday night.

Tight end Noah Fant will not play against the Denver Broncos as he continues to work through concussion protocol, coach Zac Taylor said Saturday. Fant did not practice all week after he suffered the injury in the team's blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Cam Grandy is expected be active for the prime-time game against the Broncos and join Drew Sample and Mike Gesicki as available options at tight end.

"We have plenty of guys there," Taylor said.

Gesicki has had limited production this year after he signed a three-year deal with the Bengals this offseason worth $25.5 million. Through three games, Gesicki has just five catches for 38 yards. The veteran tight end is far from the only one on Cincinnati's offense that has not gotten off the mark yet this season. However, Taylor expressed zero concern.

"It hasn't been Mike's fault. 'Hoping to see more,'" said Taylor, quoting a reporter's question, "would infer that I think he's been disappointing. I'm not disappointed in Mike. It's just the way the games have gone."

Cincinnati (2-1) is looking to bounce back following the worst defeat in franchise history, a 38-point drubbing against the Vikings. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is set to make his second start of the season in place of the injured Joe Burrow, who continues to recover from toe surgery.

In other injury news, Bengals rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart will also miss his second straight game as he deals with an ankle injury. Bengals starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will return to action after missing last week's game with a hamstring issue.