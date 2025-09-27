Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Loveland missed the second half of Chicago's win over Dallas after sustaining a hip injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as questionable on the final injury report after practicing in limited capacity on Friday.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said this week that Loveland's injury "doesn't seem like anything super serious." On Saturday, Chicago elevated tight end Stephen Carlson to the game day roster where he'll be available to play along with Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.

Loveland, who has three catches for 43 yards through three games, is one of four starters the Bears will be without against the Raiders. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) were ruled out on the final injury report.

Theo Benedet, who spent last season on the practice squad and made the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason after asserting himself in the competition at left tackle, is expected to get his first NFL start in place of Wright. Benedet played 12 snaps on offense against the Cowboys, including 11 at right tackle after Wright sustained injury before halftime.

"I'm really excited," Benedet said. "Obviously me and [rookie] Ozzy [Trapilo] have both been getting prepared for that chance. I'm ready. The last few weeks have given me a whole lot of confidence, too. Just fired up. It's a great stadium, a great challenge with their D-line. Excited."

Nickel corner Kyler Gordon could make his his 2025 season debut after a hamstring injury sustained in training camp forced him to miss the Bears' first three games. Gordon was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. When asked how much of a workload the cornerback believes he can handle, Gordon responded "as much as I can."