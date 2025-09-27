Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants have a new kicker. And it's not the veteran Younghoe Koo who they signed earlier this week to the practice squad.

Jude McAtamney will kick for the Giants on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was elevated from the practice squad Saturday after beating out Koo in a kicking competition this week.

Veteran kicker Graham Gano lands on injured reserve with a groin injury suffered in pregame warmups last week.