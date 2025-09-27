The "Get Up" crew debates which team, the Ravens or the Chiefs, is under more pressure to get a win ahead of their game Sunday. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve on Saturday, which creates more uncertainty about the Pro Bowl defensive tackle's neck injury.

Madubuike will now miss at least the next four games, but the Ravens have been vague about when he could return. Earlier this week, coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that he's "concerned" that this could be a long-term injury but wasn't allowed to comment any further.

Harbaugh said Friday that he didn't have any additional information on Madubuike other than he would miss Sunday's game at Kansas City, adding, "That's as far as I can state with certainty at this point."

The loss of Madubuike is a huge one for Baltimore, which ranks last in the NFL in defense for the first time since 2021. The Ravens also rank 30th in run defense and 31st against the pass.

With Madubuike sidelined in Monday night's 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Ravens allowed 207 yards rushing between the tackles, which is the most they've allowed in a game since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2006. Baltimore also didn't record a sack in a game for the first time in four years. Madubuike's 21.5 sacks since the start of the 2023 season are the most by an NFL defensive tackle over that span.

Madubuike, 27, had played in 55 straight games before injuring his neck in a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14, although the Ravens are still unsure when he got hurt. He developed symptoms after the game and underwent further testing.

A Pro Bowl player the past two seasons, Madubuike is in the second year of a four-year, $98 million contract that includes $75.5 million guaranteed.

In addition to Madubuike, Baltimore also placed defensive end Broderick Washington (ankle) on injured reserve, which means the Ravens will be without two starting defensive linemen for a stretch that includes games at the Chiefs and home against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

Baltimore signed defensive end Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive tackle C.J. Okoye and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

The Ravens are looking to avoid their first 1-3 start in 10 years when they face the Chiefs on Sunday.