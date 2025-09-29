NFL International Series 2025: How to watch London games, kick-off times, news

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is back in London.

As part of the league's record seven games outside of the United States in 2025, teams travel to São Paulo, Dublin, Berlin and Madrid and London, with three matches being played across three successive Sundays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley in the capital.

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Cleveland Browns to open up the festivities on Oct. 5 -- the Browns' first London appearance since 2017 -- while award-winning artist RAYE will headline the half-time show.

Next up is the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets on Oct. 12, also at Tottenham, where the stadium will again boast its claim to be the home of NFL in the English capital.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars then round off the London games at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's return to the UK.

The flags of the United States and Great Britain are displayed on the field at Wembley Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

How to watch?

The matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and Channel 5 in the UK, NFL Network and NFL+ in the U.S., and DAZN in India and Australia.

NFL London match times

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, October 5 at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday October 12 at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday October 19 at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Latest news and analysis

RAYE to perform halftime show at Vikings-Browns in London

The NFL is leaning into British star power as it returns to London in October, with award-winning artist RAYE confirmed to headline the halftime show of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Why Vikings wanted to play back-to-back in Dublin, London

The NFL launched an expansion of its global reach this spring. For the first time, a team would face the daunting gauntlet of consecutive international games in different counties.

NFL Week 4: Biggest questions, takeaways for every game

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Brazil to host 3 NFL regular-season games over next 5 years

The NFL will play three regular-season games over five years in Rio de Janeiro beginning in 2026.

2025 NFL Dublin Game: Top scenes from Vikings-Steelers in Ireland

Football Sundays meet Irish Saturdays as the NFL gives Ireland its first real taste of American football.