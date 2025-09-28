Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was robbed in Ireland on Friday night, sources told ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

The Irish Independent newspaper reported Sunday that Thompson was assaulted and robbed in Dublin and that he was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries. Thompson was with the team Sunday.

The NFL did not immediately provide comment.

Though on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Thompson traveled with the team to Ireland for Sunday's 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Thompson, 28, was a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 draft. He signed with the Steelers in January.