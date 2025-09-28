EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is feared to have a torn ACL, a source told ESPN, after he was injured trying to catch a deep ball down the right sideline in the first half Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers immediately reached for his right leg as he went to the ground. Several Giants teammates came onto the field to check on Nabers, who was in intense pain and then carted to the locker room. Several players reacted as if they knew it was a serious injury.

The Pro Bowl receiver appeared demoralized as he left the field. He eventually waved to the fans as he was taken off the field on a cart.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was in intense pain after falling to the ground when he tried to catch a deep pass from Jaxson Dart in the second quarter Sunday. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Nabers had two catches for 20 yards before leaving the contest.

The Chargers jumped offside on the play where Nabers was injured. So rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took a deep shot down the right sideline to his top receiver. Nabers leaped in the air and was unable to get the ball. He landed hard on his right side on the play.

It's a major loss for the Giants. Nabers caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a rookie. He had 16 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns through three games this year.