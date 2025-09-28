Open Extended Reactions

"Sunday Night Football" brings a classic matchup with a modern twist as the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium.

Parsons arrives tied for the NFL lead in quarterback pressures and spearheads a Packers defense that hasn't allowed 20 points in a game this season.

ESPN Analytics makes Green Bay a 58% favorite and ESPN BET lists Packers -6.5 (O/U 47.5), but the subplots run deep: Jordan Love lit up the Cowboys in the 2023 NFC wild card game and Green Bay is 6-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, including Super Bowl XLV.

History looms over this matchup with nine playoff meetings (second-most in NFL history) -- ranging from the Ice Bowl to Dez's no-catch -- and the recent history favors the Packers, who've won five straight over Dallas.

The Cowboys' defense, without Parsons, has sprung leaks: big plays allowed, a struggling pass rush and piling up allowed points through three weeks. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Dak Prescott will look to steady a CeeDee Lamb-less offense.

Can the Packers celebrate Parsons' homecoming with a victory, or will the Cowboys make a statement win?

Follow along all night for live updates, highlights and the biggest moments from "Sunday Night Football."

