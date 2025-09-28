Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Joe Alt exited the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants on a medical cart with what the Chargers called an ankle injury.

Alt was ruled out of the game in the beginning of the second half and the initial belief is that he suffered a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux fell into Alt's right leg during a play early in the first quarter. Alt limped off the field and removed his helmet, winced in pain and struggled to put weight on his right ankle.

Alt returned to the sidelines in the second half in street clothes and with a boot on his right ankle.

If Alt misses significant time, it would be a major blow to the already injury-laden Chargers' offensive line.

The Chargers were playing Sunday's game missing two projected starters on the offensive line. L.A. lost Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season in training camp after he ruptured his patellar tendon. When Slater went down, the Chargers moved Alt from right to left tackle and put backup Trey Pipkins at right tackle. Guard Mekhi Becton also missed Sunday's game with a concussion.

So, the Chargers are playing Sunday's game against one of the NFL's best defensive lines with three backup offensive linemen. With Alt out, Austin Deculus played left tackle.

This is the third straight week the Chargers have lost a star player to injury. Last week, running back Najee Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, and in Week 2, outside linebacker Khalil Mack injured his elbow, which landed him on injured reserve.