ATLANTA -- The Falcons went from the worst loss the franchise had seen in a decade to an impressive win Sunday over a 2024 playoff team, which coach Raheem Morris said serves as the team's "apology" to its fans.

The Falcons beat the Washington Commanders, 34-27 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will go into its bye week at 2-2 -- and with the stench of last week's 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers mostly washed off.

"[Wins in the NFL are] always big, but when you're talking about coming off the nasty, disgusting taste that we left out there for ourselves ... that was our apology to our fans today," Morris said.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who had the worst performance of his young career last week, bounced back in a big way. Penix was 20-of-26 for a career-high 313 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard after that Panthers loss and moved offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the sideline from the coaching box this week.

The Commanders were without key pieces such as quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. But it was the Falcons' offense that really clicked for the first time this season.

"I think what happened today and the bounce-back that happened today is just me continuing to believe in myself and my teammates and believe in God that I deserve to be here," Penix said.