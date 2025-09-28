The Titans' drive stalls when Cam Ward's throw ricochets off a receiver and into the hands of Derek Stingley Jr. to give the ball back to the Texans. (0:26)

HOUSTON -- The frustration on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward's face was clear after his team was shut out 26-0 in a loss to the Houston Texans.

Ward didn't hold back when he spoke during his postgame news conference.

"If we keeping it a buck right now, we're ass," Ward said.

The Titans didn't play well on offense, defense or special teams. The defense gave up 353 yards of total offense and allowed Houston to get first downs on all three of its fourth-down attempts.

A frustrated Cam Ward said the Titans "have to play together and have not done it this year yet" after Tennessee was shut out Sunday to fall to 0-4 this season.

Kicker Joey Slye was wide right on field goal attempts from 41 and 43 yards.

The Titans' offense failed to score for the first time since Oct 13, 2019, when Tennessee dropped a 16-0 game to the Denver Broncos. Tennessee failed to get the ball into the red zone at any point during Sunday's game. Tennessee has been outscored 120-41 this season.

"We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We've dropped a quarter of our f---ing games and have yet to do anything. We have to lock, especially myself. In all three phases, we have to play together and have not done it this year yet."

Ward's start to his NFL career has been rocky. Through four games, Ward has completed 54.5% of his passes for 506 yards, along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 23.4 QBR is among the worst in the league.

Surprisingly, Ward said it hasn't been the most frustrating stretch of his football life.

"I just want to win," Ward said. "When is the last time Tennessee won? I don't know. Everybody in this locker room, we have to win."

The Titans have now lost 10 consecutive games dating back to Week 13 of the 2024 season.