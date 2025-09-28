Jaxson Dart keeps the ball and gets the home crowd going by running in his first NFL touchdown. (0:23)

NFL teams remained petty in Week 4, especially after securing big wins.

The New York Giants earned their first victory of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 at home. In his first career NFL start, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart tossed 111 yards, while rushing for 54 yards and a score. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 203 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

New York's victorious Sunday came with a simple troll. The Giants posted a photo of a broken phone charger with the caption: "low power mode."

Low power mode pic.twitter.com/x3FaK2MfDX — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2025

Here are more of the top trolls from Week 4.

The Seattle Seahawks held on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football."

Arizona tied the game at 20 with 28 seconds remaining. However, Seattle responded by marching down the field to set up a game-winning 52-yard field goal from Jason Myers. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, while Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray had 200 passing yards and two interceptions and touchdowns each.

The win came with a shot Seattle took at Arizona's Rivalry uniform. The Seahawks used a graphic which included them driving in the desert, dirtying the uniforms.

Seattle also acknowledged its eight-game winning streak against Arizona, and edited a clip from "Toy Story 3" when a pigeon eats Mr. Potato Head, who in this case is a tortilla -- another reference to the pattern on the Cardinals' threads.

How many letters are in tortilla? pic.twitter.com/6PWqoNNsgr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 26, 2025

The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated after taking down the New Orleans Saints at home.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while running back James Cook dashed for 117 yards and a score. Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Similar to what Seattle wrote after defeating New Orleans last week, Buffalo referenced the Louisiana-Cajun spelling of "go" in its post-win caption.