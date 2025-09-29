Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- For the past two weeks, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played under duress.

He has been hit 26 times, sacked seven times and pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, he overcame the protection issues, willing the Chargers to a win with highlight plays that included breaking a tackle from Broncos defensive linemen Zach Allen and throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen from a seemingly impossible angle.

But there weren't any heroics for Herbert in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New York Giants. He was sacked twice, pressured 21 times and finished the game with two interceptions. He has matched his interception total from last year (three) through four weeks.

"He has taken too many [hits]," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "It's very concerning. We've got to get better. We got to put him in a better position. Don't think he's been in a good position."

Justin Herbert was sacked twice and pressured 21 times in the Chargers' loss to the Giants on Sunday. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

With under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday, Herbert was sacked by Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns. Herbert, typically stoic in these situations, slammed the football on the ground. The sack effectively ended the game, but the moment reflected just how bad a day it was for the Chargers' offensive line.

But Herbert didn't appear concerned postgame.

"It's part of the game. Playing quarterback is you're going to get hit," he said. "You've got to be ready to get hit."

The Chargers' offensive line already came into this game struggling, but those issues metamorphosed when tackle Joe Alt left the game on a medical cart with an ankle injury in the first quarter. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the initial belief is that Alt has a high ankle sprain. In the second half, Alt returned to the sideline with a walking boot.

Alt's replacement, Austin Deculus, struggled mightily. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed six pressures in his 37 pass-blocking snaps, the most of any Chargers offensive lineman. The next closest were guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer, who allowed four each.

"We don't like that obviously," tackle Trey Pipkins III said of the hits on Herbert. "That's on us and we'll fix it in our room."

Harbaugh's comments about the hits Herbert has been taking are similar to the ones he made after the Chargers' playoff loss last year to the Houston Texans. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz said that they did Herbert a "disservice" in that game. He was sacked four times, pressured on 50% of his dropbacks, and threw the most interceptions in a game in his career.

The Chargers did upgrade the offensive line in the offseason by signing right guard Mekhi Becton, but Becton missed Sunday's game with a concussion. Injuries to Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, Alt and Becton have the Chargers in an even worse position now than they were last year.

"We work on it," Harbaugh said. "We get better. Get back to work and regroup."