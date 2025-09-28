Jaxson Dart keeps the ball and gets the home crowd going by running in his first NFL touchdown. (0:23)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was hunched over in front of his locker after Sunday's 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He had nothing left in him after a game where he rushed and threw for a touchdown in his first career start, which also doubled as the Giants' first victory of the season.

Dart's first start since being drafted in the first round earlier this year included him running the ball 10 times, taking numerous big hits, suffering a minor hamstring injury that had him limping afterward and, at one point, needing to be checked for a concussion.

Still, head coach Brian Daboll, who stuck his neck on the line by making it his decision to start the rookie on Sunday over veteran Russell Wilson, was pleased with what he had just witnessed. Mostly because it included an elusive victory.

"It wasn't perfect, didn't expect it to be in this first game. But a tough opponent, 3-0 team with a pretty good defense," Daboll said. "Thought he made good decisions, that we ran the ball well, thought we controlled the game for the most part. Had some turnovers on defense, but I think the young man played well, within himself. Made a huge play when he needed to, to [tight end] Theo [Johnson], in that third-down play. Happy we got him."

Dart went 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 54 yards and another score against the Chargers. He is only the second player since 2000 with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and 50 yards rushing in his first career start. The other was Tim Tebow in 2010.

Most importantly, he did it in front of his entire family and it ended on a positive note.

"Obviously, this experience was a special one, it being my first one," Dart said.

He later added: "This is just the start."

The Giants (1-3) sure hope so. It had been a rough start to the season.

Dart remembers soaking in the moment when the clock hit zero with offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. As he walked onto the field afterward, he was congratulated by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. They shared some quick words.

Then an animated Daboll came over and whispered in Dart's ear. He then screamed and, all fired up, pounded on his young quarterback's chest in celebration. This wasn't just any old win for Daboll and the Giants.

"Great F-in win or something like that," Daboll recalled saying.

The Giants needed the win. Daboll needed the win. The pressure was building on the coach in his fourth year off a 3-14 season where the owner said he needed to see improved results.

The Giants had lost 17 of their past 20 games entering Sunday. That put the pressure squarely on Daboll and his rookie savior.

"Me and Dabs just have a special relationship. He's the guy that believed in me from day one," Dart said. "I think it does say a lot that he made the decision and had the confidence in me. Even just giving me the ball in those situations on a third down to make a play. I know that when you have a coach who you know has your back, I'm going to go out there and do everything I can for him to win."

Dart did everything he could to help his embattled head coach and team, even if it meant putting his head down and taking some hard hits. Daboll reciprocated the implicit trust by allowing Dart to throw on a crucial third down with just over two minutes remaining.

That pass was a 10-yard completion to Johnson on a play the two had tweaked over the weekend. Johnson initially was supposed to keep going, but Dart and the second-year tight end talked before the game about him sitting down in the middle of the field.

It worked.

"That's a credit to two young players playing the game and having confidence in a critical time to do what they talked about when they're studying film," Daboll said. "I got a lot of confidence in our rookie quarterback. But he's a rookie quarterback, so there's going to be mistakes that'll be made. We know that. There'll be more next week, there was some this week. It's not going to be perfect."

It was good enough on this Sunday. They hope it's good enough again next week when Dart will make his second career start in New Orleans.

"He's gritty, even if he has to run for it and continue to make plays with his feet," wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said. "At the end of the day, he's just giving us a spark."