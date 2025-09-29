Open Extended Reactions

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season delivered nail-biters that turned into comebacks, blowouts, the first tie of the year -- and even a rookie quarterback making his first start. No matter the box score, several players across the league stood out.

But only one player can be "him."

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader featuring a matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals facing off with the Denver Broncos, it's time to decide who earned the honor on Sunday.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "HIMMY" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Stats to know: 31-of-40, 319 yards, 3 TDs; 1 car, 2 yards, 1 TD

Micah Parsons ' hyped return to Dallas set the stage for the Cowboys' matchup against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." And Prescott put on a show at AT&T Stadium.

He completed 77.5% of his passes for three touchdowns, added a rushing score and passed Troy Aikman as the franchise's all-time completions leader with No. 2,901. He hit eight different targets, led by George Pickens' 8 catches for 134 and two scores, yet the Cowboys and Packers finished knotted at 40-40 in Dallas' first tie since 1969. To start overtime Prescott memorably escaped Parsons' rush and dropped a 34-yard dime to Jalen Tolbert to the Green Bay 5, but the deadlock held.

Stats to know: 5 rec, 126 yards, 1 TD

The first-year Steeler shined against the Minnesota Vikings at Dublin's Croke Park, delivering his best outing since joining the team. Metcalf notched his first 100-yard game with Pittsburgh and piled up 122 yards before halftime -- the most he's had in any half of his seven-year career.

His biggest play was an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown where Aaron Rodgers hit him on a crossing route, and he sped past Viking safety Theo Jackson to put the Steelers up 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Stats to know: 13-of-200, 100 yards, 1 TD; 10 car, 54 yards, 1 TD

Dart jump started the Giants with a rushing touchdown on their opening drive -- coincidentally against Justin Herbert's Chargers, the last quarterback to do it in a debut back in Week 2 of 2020.

He added a passing score and cleared 50 rushing yards, becoming just the second player since 2000 to post a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and 50 rush yards in a first start, joining Tim Tebow. He also delivered New York's first win of the season and the league's first instance since 2008 of a team 0-3 or worse getting its first win over an undefeated opponent.

Stats to know: 13 rec, 170 yards, 1 TD

Nacua rolled into Week 4 as the NFL's receiving leader and torched the Indianapolis Colts for 170 more yards. He's up to 42 receptions and 503 yards -- which comfortably leads the league -- with the 42 catches matching his former teammate Cooper Kupp (2022) and Michael Thomas (2018) for the most through four games in NFL history.

Sunday marked his sixth career outing of 150-plus receiving yards (including playoffs), trailing only Randy Moss (7) and Justin Jefferson (8) through a player's first three seasons. Keeping that pace for 17 games would land him well past the single-season records of 149 receptions and 1,964 yards.