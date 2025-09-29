Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter didn't play at all on defense in the second half of the team's 26-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Hunter played only nine defensive snaps total, but coach Liam Coen would not elaborate on why Hunter didn't see the field on defense in the second half.

"It was just a personnel decision that we were going through that had to do with a few things that we'll keep in house for now," he said.

Hunter did play 36 snaps on offense and had a critical catch on the Jaguars' second touchdown drive of the first half. He made a leaping catch of Trevor Lawrence's pass for a 28-yard gain on third-and-15 from the Jaguars' 6-yard line. He finished with three catches for 42 yards on five targets.

The 45 total snaps tied his season low. He also played 45 in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. He played 81 in Week 2 and 79 in Week 3. Hunter played 39 and 41 defensive snaps the previous two games.