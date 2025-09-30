Matt Bowen explains why Woody Marks should be a priority waiver add this week in fantasy football. (0:48)

HOUSTON -- In Joe Mixon's absence, a new running back is emerging for the Houston Texans.

Woody Marks, a fourth-round pick in April, had an all-around breakout performance during the Texans' 26-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Marks finished with 119 scrimmage yards, the most from a Texan offensive player this season, with a receiving touchdown and a rushing one, and on Sunday, he had career highs in carries (17), overall touches (21), offensive snaps (41), receiving yards (50) rushing yards (69) and touchdowns.

Needless to say, once Marks got in the locker room, his phone was buzzing with congratulatory messages.

"I got a lot of texts. It's crazy," Marks said with a smile. "It was exciting to get rolling on offense. Coming out and getting a dub, that's what I was most excited about."

The praise wasn't just on his phone as his coaches were just as meritorious.

"He had a really outstanding game," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "For a rookie to step in and play the way that he played, proud of what he did. He sparked a lot of excitement for us offensively for our team."

The most promising set of plays were with 5:39 remaining in the fourth when the Texans faced a third-and-17 from the Titans' 37-yard line. Quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pass to Marks on a screen play and Marks weaved through defenders for a first down. The next play, Marks rushed through the defense before shaking cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis en route to the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown to cap the 26-0 victory.

Even though Marks is just starting to assert himself, Stroud knew the rookie was capable of making plays.

"I was a really big fan of Woody in college when he was at USC," Stroud said after the game. "Really elusive, really crafty. I thought he did a good job since those days in that Lincoln Riley offense. I thought today we used him in that light. Spread him out, gave him some familiarity running the ball and some plays he's ran before."

The Texans have struggled to run the ball at times this season, averaging 103.5 yards and ranking 23rd in the NFL by Sunday's end.

Against the Titans, however, the Texans rushed for 129 yards, their most this season, and Marks aided starting running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries.

"Two different styles," Ryans said. "I think Woody's a shifty back, more speed. Getting on the edge just presents some different problems. Chubb just consistent power, pressing forward, making plays and making really tough, physical runs. So it's two different guys, two different styles. I think they complement each other well."

Marks' role has steadily increased, going from seven offensive snaps to open the season against the Los Angeles Rams to 41 in Week 4.

With uncertainty around the return of Mixon, who started the season and remains on the non-football injury list, Marks has begun to seize his opportunity, and it will be hard to keep him off of the field if his production continues to blossom.

Marks will have his opportunity in Week 5, with the Baltimore Ravens up next on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Ravens are dealing with a rash of injuries on defense, and ended Sunday ranked 27th (141.3 yards) against the rush, just 0.2 yards better than Titans.

"It's a lot of exciting plays," Ryans said, "a lot of big plays for us that we're excited to see how much more he can handle."