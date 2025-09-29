Rex Ryan questions why the Browns have not started Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. (0:37)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receivers Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter will miss "weeks" with a hamstring and knee injury, respectively, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Tillman, one of the team's starting wideouts, exited in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions and was later ruled out. Carter, the team's top kick returner and punt returner, sustained his injury late in the fourth quarter while returning a kickoff.

In four games, Tillman leads the team with two touchdown catches, along with 11 catches for 106 yards. Carter hasn't played an offensive snap this season.

The Browns (1-3) face the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) in London in Week 5.