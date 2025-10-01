The "Get Up" crew discusses what's gone wrong with the Ravens' defense this season and why Lamar Jackson's absence could have disastrous consequences. (1:26)

We're a month into the NFL season, and insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been making calls to sources around the league for the latest news and buzz on key situations heading into October play.

One of the biggest storylines of the week is what's going on with the Ravens and their 1-3 start. Jeremy and Dan have intel on the sentiments in Baltimore and how much panic the Ravens are feeling. They are also diving in on the Titans' 0-4 start and long-term ramifications of it, along with what they're hearing on the quarterback front as the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline approaches.

That's not all, as Jeremy and Dan will also be examining rookies who have earned themselves more playing time. It's all here, as our reporters answer big questions and empty their notebooks heading into Week 5.

Jump to:

Potential Titans changes | Ravens' panic meter

Rookies making a move | Will a QB be traded?

More notes on Week 5

What are you hearing on the Titans' 0-4 start and potential changes they could make -- now or in the offseason?

Fowler: There is moderate concern among the coaching staff that the front office and ownership might not be as patient as they originally believed, which could lead to change sooner than later. The proverbial "vibes" simply are not good right now. The front office entered the season with optimism about head coach Brian Callahan, who was a hot name on the coaching circuit in 2024. And though it wouldn't set a win-loss goal in regard to his tenure, Titans brass wanted to see a team that's improving. That's hardly the case in Tennessee, where a minus-69 point differential through four games is by far the worst in the league (next closest is New Orleans at minus-55).

The overall lack of flow from week to week is only intensifying the discomfort. Callahan relinquishing playcalling duties to assistant Bo Hardegree a week ago could buy the Titans staff a little time, but firing him a week after such a change would be counterproductive. The Titans' bye is Week 10, which feels important. But the expectation among some around the league I've talked to is that the temperature is increasing, especially with owner Amy Adams Strunk's willingness to make drastic changes in recent years.

Graziano: It's one thing to start 0-4 with a rookie quarterback, but it's another to be as noncompetitive as the Titans have been. They had a second-half lead against the Broncos in Week 1, but things seem to have gotten progressively worse each week since. Sunday's loss to Houston was a complete no-show, and to get shut out the week after making an offensive playcaller change doesn't say much about their chances to fix this thing on the fly.

Callahan was Tennessee's top choice as head coach following the 2023 season, and the franchise entered this season with the belief that he was the guy to shepherd Ward's transition into the league. But there have been red flags, including some game management situations and some postgame news conferences in which Callahan seemed unaware of some of the rules governing replay challenges, etc. If the Titans can win a couple of games, I'm sure that will buy him time, but that's a big if right now, and Callahan hasn't helped himself with some of his gaffes.

I will say, from talking to people who follow these situations in the league, that there's belief this will be a desirable job if and when it comes open. Young, promising QB, new stadium on the horizon, etc. You agree?

Fowler: Agreed. This can be a good job, Dan. Cam Ward has serious potential but needs an infusion of pass-catching talent around him. A few drafts can fix that. The offensive line hasn't come together despite significant investments. But offensive tackle JC Latham (currently injured) and guard Peter Skoronski are players to build on. The defense has held up at times.

President of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi come from well-established, methodical personnel trees -- the Packers and Chiefs, respectively. That should lead to build-through-the-draft patience ... which I once thought would help Callahan's case, but now I'm not so sure. As you mentioned, game management issues in multiple games this season have not helped his cause. That's such a priority for teams now.

Graziano: Yeah, that's another thing to watch, because Borgonzi and Brinker weren't really in their current roles when the organization hired Callahan. (Maybe Brinker was, but he didn't have as much clearly delineated power at the time.) It's never a comfortable feeling working for people who didn't hire you. And your point about the offensive line is a critical one, because the offensive line coach is Callahan's father, Bill Callahan, who's considered one of the best to ever do that job. I believe Bill wouldn't stick around if Brian got fired, so you're talking about major change in critical areas. I might look foolish in a couple of weeks (or days, who knows?), but if I'm making a prediction, I lean toward the Titans giving Callahan the rest of the year before making a decision.

Rate the level of panic in the Ravens' building on a scale of 1-10.

Graziano: I say 5, but it's important to note that that's a really high number in Baltimore, where there's typically not much panic at all. This defense has had no answers for anyone but the Browns, and with Nnamdi Madubuike out for the season and a ton of other injuries (Nate Wiggins, Roquan Smith, Ar'Darius Washington, the list goes on and on) on that side of the ball, where are the answers going to come from? Add Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury, and now you have a potential for disaster.

If Jackson misses significant time, this season could go downhill quickly. Cooper Rush is the backup, and obviously the offense will look a lot different when he starts than it does when Jackson starts. The run game hasn't done anything since the season opener against Buffalo. There are a lot of problems for a team that was a popular preseason Super Bowl pick.

I am guessing the panic meter about the Ravens outside the building -- among fans and those of us who analyze objectively -- is closer to 10 right now. But the Ravens count on the strength and steadiness of coach John Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta and their internal leadership structure to solve problems and get them through tough times. You can bet they're scouring for answers, internally and externally.

Fowler: I'll go 6. It's worth remembering in times like this that Jackson has a .717 career winning percentage as a starter. That's a Tom Brady-like figure. Assuming Jackson does not miss significant time, the Ravens have a path to a backdoor playoff spot.

All three losses are to elite teams with championship hopes. It's not like the Ravens are blowing leads to winless teams. The offense is still trying to find its rhythm with personnel groupings -- when to play big people for the run game (such as two or three tight ends) vs. playing through receivers and the passing game more often. There's enough talent on offense to make it work regardless. But this defense is galaxies away from the once-proud unit that charged Super Bowl runs. It's currently serving as a confidence builder for struggling offenses to get right. And losing Madubuike for the year is a crushing blow. That's a premier player on a defensive front that's struggling to generate a pass rush.

Graziano: Like you, I also look at who their losses are against. The Bills, Lions and Chiefs are among the best teams in the league, sure, but the Ravens were supposed to be, too. And in the case of Buffalo and Kansas City, those are losses that could really come back to bite the Ravens late in the season when we're sorting out playoff seeding and tiebreakers. At 1-3, Baltimore is probably hoping it has that problem, but assuming the Ravens come back from this and make the run we all expected, these early-season losses could put them behind the 8-ball come playoff seeding time. Sunday's game against the Texans is another that could potentially have implications for tiebreakers and seeding if the Ravens play their way back into contention.

When I was at their training camp, I was talking to Harbaugh about the coming season and he was stressing how important it was to get off to a fast start -- how they started 0-2 last season and ended up having to play a playoff game in Buffalo in January instead of playing the Bills at home. I'm sure Harbaugh is as perplexed as the rest of us are about why September went so poorly.

Fowler: The Ravens' schedule will ease up. Only one of their next seven opponents (Rams, Week 6) has a winning record. The AFC North is winnable. But it appears they'll have to win shootouts. On defense, the Ravens need more from pass rusher Odafe Oweh, a former first-round pick, and corner Jaire Alexander, who hasn't played since Week 1. Otherwise, my preseason Super Bowl pick looks bleak.

Harbaugh made an unconventional defensive coordinator hire in Zach Orr, a former Ravens linebacker who quickly worked his way up the ranks, in February 2024 to replace Mike Macdonald. Orr was able to help steady a struggling Ravens defense late last season, but this is two consecutive years of suboptimal results for long stretches.

Which rookie has made a case for more playing time after a strong start?

Fowler: He's already getting more time, but Giants running back Cam Skattebo is proving a capable option out of the backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined by injury. Skattebo's recent impact has been undeniable. His ability to knife through tackles and create additional yards will be crucial for a streaky (that's putting it nicely) New York passing offense. He averaged nearly six yards per touch thus far.

Another emerging offensive option is Seahawks receiver Tory Horton, who is making the most of his limited role. He's averaging just under 27 snaps but has six catches on 10 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone in Week 3. While Cooper Kupp seems entrenched as Seattle's WR2, Horton is giving the Seahawks something to think about after producing three total touchdowns (including a 95-yard kickoff return). Looks like GM John Schneider got a fifth-round gem.

play 1:11 Eric Karabell: Acquire Cam Skattebo if you can Eric Karabell explains why Cam Skattebo is a definite top-20 fantasy running back for the rest of the season.

Graziano: Woody Marks looks like a more exciting running back than Nick Chubb in Houston, where the Texans are looking for any answer they can find on offense. Wouldn't be surprised to see Marks get a little more run. Chiefs rookie running back Brashard Smith has seen more involvement in the offense in recent weeks and I'm told to expect that to continue.

And my guy Harold Fannin Jr., who we pointed out in Week 1 as a rookie to watch, has worked his way into the pass catcher rotation in Cleveland even with David Njoku ahead of him on the Browns' tight end depth chart. The Browns love using Fannin in a lot of different roles, and I think that usage will only expand.

Fowler: Cleveland is really excited about Fannin's future -- and that of running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receiver Isaiah Bond. On defense, Carolina edge rusher Nic Scourton has made a quick impression. The Panthers wanted to utilize more young players on defense after a sluggish start, and Scourton, a second-round pick in April, has played 100 snaps over the past two weeks, producing a pass deflection and several quarterback pressures. He has a high motor, plays with power and has a nifty spin move in his arsenal. The youth movement is on for Carolina, which is also giving third-round edge rusher Princely Umanmielen extended snaps.

Graziano: Edge rusher Ashton Gillotte is a player who really excites the Chiefs. He got his hand on a field goal attempt in the Week 3 victory over the Giants and has seen his snap count rise each week as the team continues to trust him more. I would not be surprised to see Kansas City continue to use Gillotte more as the season goes on as they rely more and more on their defense while the offense gets its act together.

True or false: A quarterback will be traded before the deadline.

Graziano: True. Now, it could be someone such as Carson Wentz or Kenny Pickett, which wouldn't exactly make headlines, but I think you're asking if it could be someone such as Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson or one of the Cleveland rookies. Anything's possible. It doesn't feel like Wilson has a real role in New York, where rookie Jaxson Dart is now the starter and Jameis Winston is signed through 2026 to be his backup. Wilson's trade value is also likely very low right now, so the Giants might wait until someone gets desperate to ship him out.

Cousins' situation in Atlanta, as the veteran backup behind Michael Penix Jr., is one we've frequently discussed. He could get dealt, but Atlanta is not desperate to deal him and is still asking for a relatively high price. The Falcons believe he has value as a reliable backup in case something should happen to Penix. And having been on the sideline for Sunday's game against Washington, I can tell you Cousins is one of the prominent voices in Penix's ear between possessions. He's been helpful in Penix's development and, along with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams, is a helpful extra set of eyes and ears that benefits Penix.

Fowler: Man, Pickett getting dealt for the third time in a calendar year would be tough on his real estate portfolio. Do I believe a quarterback will be traded? Yes, so my answer is true. A quarterback with a marquee name, I'm not so sure. Wilson would be the most sensible candidate. Cleveland had some level of interest in Wilson before he signed with the Giants, and his $2 million base salary makes him very tradeable.

But it's uncertain where Cleveland will be from a roster-building standpoint three to four weeks from now. If the Browns want to stash Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders for a few months longer, then Wilson would be a low-cost play. And Cleveland explored the Cousins situation before ultimately signing Joe Flacco, trading for Pickett and drafting two passers. But here's to guessing Gabriel will be on the field by the end of October, at which point the Browns will want to see what they have in the third-rounder.

play 0:37 Rex Ryan wants Shedeur to start for the Browns Rex Ryan questions why the Browns have not started Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Outside of that, there's not a clear-cut need for teams, barring injury. One intriguing option is Anthony Richardson Sr., who is stuck behind Daniel Jones in Indianapolis. My sense is Richardson would be open to joining a premier playcaller such as Sean McVay as a developmental player so he can reset for 2026.

Graziano: Richardson is an interesting one. I remember a couple of teams wondering if Indy would be open to moving him during free agency. So far, they've insisted they aren't, but you're right. If Jones keeps playing well and leads them to their first division title in more than a decade, who's to say the Colts don't decide he's their future at quarterback and sign him to an extension?

In general, acquiring a starting QB at the trade deadline is tough, because in most cases it's a guy who must learn a new offense on the fly. By the time he's up to speed, it could be too late for him to save the season. That's why someone like Richardson, whom teams might view for development in the long term, makes more sense. But there are situations that come up where a team with high hopes finds itself with a sudden need and might be willing to take the risks involved with bringing in someone from outside its system, right?

Fowler: That question reminds me that quarterback needs can change in a hurry -- especially after what the Bengals just showed Monday night. Got to wonder if Cincinnati evaluates quarterback options if the downward spiral deepens. After Monday night's lifeless outing, Cincinnati now has gained fewer than 200 offensive yards in three of its first four games. The last team to do that was the 2009 Raiders, who rolled out a combination of JaMarcus Russell, Bruce Gradkowski and Charlie Frye at quarterback.

The Bengals still believe in Jake Browning, who was far from the only culprit in Denver on Monday, but Cincinnati has too much skill position talent to accept the status quo. At some point, it could need reinforcements at the game's most important position. It might be worth calling up recently retired Derek Carr to check on how his shoulder injury is healing.