New York Giants co-owner John Mara announced Monday that he recently was diagnosed with cancer but is following the treatment plan recommended by his doctors.

"I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support -- personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time," Mara, who holds the titles of president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The 70-year-old Mara is in his 34th season with the Giants, during which the franchise has appeared in three Super Bowls, winning twice.

He is the chairman of the NFL's management council and also has served on the league's competition committee for the past 24 years.