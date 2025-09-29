Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says he doesn't feel as if D.J. Reed will be lost for the season, despite the cornerback being carted off the field with a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

Reed was injured during a fourth-quarter play while covering and attempting to tackle Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on a deep left play that was incomplete.

"He's gonna be down for a while, but the good news is this is not a season-ender," Campbell said of Reed. "We will get him back, it looks like, so that's the good news. He's a stud."

Reed also intercepted a short-left pass from Browns QB Joe Flacco that was intended for Jeudy during the second quarter, and Campbell was impressed by his attempt to make the play even after being hurt. Reed also made four tackles.

Campbell says Reed could be a candidate for the injured reserve list, which would sideline him for at least four games, but that has yet to be determined.

"Could be," Campbell said. "It'll be close, I think. Could be in that range."

Lions CB Terrion Arnold also exited the Browns game during the second half with a shoulder injury, but Campbell feels as if his injury wasn't as severe and he could return soon.

"I don't think this is a huge thing, but the question is if he'll be ready for this week," Campbell said of Arnold. "That would be really the question, and if it's not this week, he should be back by next week for sure."