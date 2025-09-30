Tua Tagovailoa passes to Tyreek Hill, who comes down awkwardly on his leg and is carted off in the third quarter. (0:18)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field Monday night with what the team fears is a dislocated left knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. If the diagnosis is confirmed, it would be season-ending.

The injury happened early in the third quarter of Miami's 27-21 win over the New York Jets, when Hill caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to convert a third down. His left leg was twisted under him as he was tackled out of bounds.

The cart came onto the field immediately, and an air cast was placed on Hill's leg. He smiled and waved to the crowd as he was driven away.

Hill, who entered Monday's game leading the Dolphins with 198 receiving yards, has missed just one game in his four seasons in Miami, in 2023. He was off to a strong start Monday night with 67 receiving yards on six catches.

If Hill is out for the season, Jaylen Waddle becomes the Dolphins' de facto No. 1 receiver -- but the team would need someone to step into Waddle's former role. Second-year receiver Malik Washington would be the prime candidate, and Miami also signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason.

The Dolphins could also utilize non-wideouts for production in the passing game. Tight end Darren Waller made his season debut Monday and caught two touchdown passes, and running back De'Von Achane leads all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving yards since the start of last season.

Hill, 31, has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only Davante Adams (886), Travis Kelce (880) and Stefon Diggs (824).

Hill's 83 touchdown catches are third most in the NFL since 2017. Adams has 102 TD catches, and Mike Evans has 91.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.