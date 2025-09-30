Stephen A. Smith explains why he applauds Ben Johnson for publicly apologizing for how his halftime interview was perceived. (1:51)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It might be just a bit too early in the season for snow -- per Accuweather, the forecast for Buffalo on Sunday has a high of 76 degrees and a low of 58 -- but football fans can expect to see plenty of white on Sunday night.

The Buffalo Bills are encouraging fans to wear all white to create a white out for the team's "Sunday Night Football" game against the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The look will match the team's "Rivalries" uniforms that will premiere for the Week 5 AFC East matchup.

The team will be handing out white rally towels as fans enter. White out décor and elements will also be added around the stadium, including white padding around the goal posts.

The white jersey brings to mind Western New York's snowy and icy weather and will be worn with white pants. There is a crystalized logo on the sleeve, in addition to "Bills Mafia" stitched inside the back neck of the jersey.

A streak will be on the line when the Patriots (2-2) come to Buffalo, as the Bills (4-0) have won 14 consecutive regular-season home games, one game behind the longest streak in franchise history (Week 1, 1990 to Week 14, 1991).