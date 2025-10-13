Open Extended Reactions

The Tennessee Titans became the first team to fire their head coach during the 2025 NFL season.

On Monday afternoon, Tennessee moved on from Brian Callahan, who went 4-19 over the past two seasons. Seven teams made changes after last season, so more moves could be on the way.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest NFL head coach movement.

Former coach: Brian Callahan (fired Oct. 13)

Interim coach: TBD

What happened: The Titans have fired Brian Callahan just six games into his second season as the team's head coach. Callahan finishes with a 4-19 record as the Titans' coach, including 1-5 this season with 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward as the team's starting quarterback.

"After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach," president of football operations Chad Brinker said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans."